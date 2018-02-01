FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:51 AM / a day ago

Hochtief set to win unconditional EU approval for Abertis bid - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions German builder Hochtief’s (HOTG.DE) bid to purchase Spanish airports and motorway operator Abertis (ABE.MC), a person familiar with the matter said.

    Hochtief, majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS (ACS.MC), is battling Italian airports and motorway operator Atlantia for Abertis. Its bid values Abertis at around 17.1 billion euros (£15 billion), above Atlantia’s cash-and-share offer worth about 15.6 billion euros.

    The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on Hochtief’s bid by Feb. 6, declined to comment.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

