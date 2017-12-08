FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Primark owner AB Foods forecasts 2017-18 earnings rise
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 8, 2017 / 11:46 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Primark owner AB Foods forecasts 2017-18 earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Friday it expected a rise in 2017-18 earnings led by its Primark fashion chain.

The Primark logo can be seen on windows at Primark's new Spanish flagship store in Madrid, Spain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

In a statement issued to coincide with its annual shareholders’ meeting, the group forecast “progress” in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

“With Primark margins in line with that of our last financial year, we expect an increase in retail profit,” it said.

The group added that “progress” was expected from grocery, agriculture and ingredients.

However, as previously flagged in sugar, higher volumes and lower costs would only partially mitigate the effect of much lower European Union prices.

The company owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

Last month AB Foods reported adjusted operating profit of 1.36 billion pounds and an adjusted EPS of 127.1 pence for its 2016-17 year.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.