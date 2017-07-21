Nationality not most important thing in Abertis deal - economy minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday that shareholder nationality was not the most important matter in the question of which company will acquire toll-road operator Abertis (ABE.MC).

"The government does not take a position ... in these kinds of matters the shareholder nationality is not the most important thing," de Guindos said when asked whether it mattered whether Abertis was bought by an Italian or Spanish company.

Italian infrastructure company Atlantia (ATL.MI) has bid more than 16 billion euros for Abertis while ACS said on Friday it was also studying making an offer for the Spanish company.