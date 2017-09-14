Adecco buys life sciences staffing company Biobridges

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco (ADEN.S) said on Thursday it was buying U.S.-life-sciences career manager Biobridges to expand its higher-margin professional staffing business.

Biobridges, whose revenues are expected to be about $35 million (26.52 million pounds) in 2017, helps workers find jobs in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Zurich-based Adecco did not give financial terms of the transaction.

“BioBridges is deep-rooted in the life sciences space,” said David Alexander, president of the Adecco Group’s North America Finance, Office and Healthcare businesses. “Together we willoffer highly specialised workforce solutions to an industry that truly has the potential to change the world.”