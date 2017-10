The new logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco (ADEN.S), the world’s biggest staffing group, has acquired privately held outplacement firm Mullin International, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, providing no financial terms.

It said New York-based Mullin would be folded into Adecco subsidiary Lee Hecht Harrison, strengthening its position as global market leader.