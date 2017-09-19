Adobe revenue beats; shares fall after in-line forecast

FILE PHOTO - An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven by subscriber additions to Creative Cloud, a package of software tools that houses Photoshop.

However, the company’s shares fell 3.6 percent to $150.90 (111.85 pounds) in after-market trading, as Adobe forecast fourth-quarter revenue in line with estimates.

The shift to a cloud-based subscription has brought a more predictable revenue stream for Adobe, by selling its software through web-based subscriptions, and not through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

Revenue from Adobe’s digital media unit, which includes Creative Cloud, rose 28.3 percent to $1.27 billion, beating estimates of $1.25 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The software maker said it expected an adjusted profit of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen said on a post-earnings call he was disappointed with Experience Cloud bookings in the third quarter.

Adobe’s Experience Cloud is a set of cloud services and part of its digital marketing unit.

The Experience Cloud business recorded revenue of $507.8 million in the reported quarter, about 27 percent of the company’s total quarterly revenue.

The company’s net income rose to $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 1, from $270.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 25.8 percent to $1.84 billion.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $1.10 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share.