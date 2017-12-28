FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aegon to sell stake in U.S. unit to French reinsurer Scor
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 28, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

Aegon to sell stake in U.S. unit to French reinsurer Scor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV (AEGN.AS) on Thursday said it would sell part of the remaining stake it holds in U.S. life insurance unit to France-based property and life reinsurer Scor SE (SCOR.PA).

FILE PHOTO - The logo of reinsurance company Scor is seen at its Paris headquarters, in Paris, France, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The deal covers about half of the life reinsurance business that Transamerica retained after an earlier stake sale to Scor in 2011.

    Transamerica life subsidiaries would reinsure approximately $750 million of liabilities to Scor under the terms of the deal, the Netherlands-based insurer added.

    The transaction is expected to result in a pre-tax loss of about $125 million and will be reported in other charges in the fourth quarter 2017 results, Aegon said.

    Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.