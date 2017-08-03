Aercap says handful of A320neo deliveries could be delayed

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap (AER.N) said on Thursday that it believes a handful of its A320neo jet deliveries may be delayed until next year but that it would not have a material impact on its financial results.

Airbus (AIR.PA) has delayed a number of deliveries of its A320neo jets due to engine problems with their Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) engines.

“We have a number of Pratt & Whitney powered A320neos scheduled for delivery in the second half of this year. If the problems persist, we would expect that a number of those will slip into 2018,” chief executive Aengus Kelly told journalists on a conference call after AerCap’s second-quarter results.

He said the delays would not have a material impact on AerCap as a whole and that he did not believe the problems would continue in the long term. “They will get it right,” he said.