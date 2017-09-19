Missiles group MBDA targets Poland contracts

European Defense Group MBDA's company logo is pictured in Schrobenhausen near Ingolstadt, Germany, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

PARIS (Reuters) - European missiles company MBDA is targeting possible contract wins in Poland in the medium-to-long term, Chief Executive Antoine Bouvier told a journalists’ briefing on Tuesday.

Airbus (AIR.PA) and BAE Systems (BAES.L) each own 37.5 percent stakes in MBDA, while Italian defence company Leonardo (LDOF.MI) has a 25 percent stake.

In August, its deputy defence minister said Poland would allocate an additional 200 billion zlotys (41.45 billion pounds) on defence over the next 15 years to modernise its army amid signs of growing aggression from Russia.