ISIS claims attack on spy agency centre in Afghan capital

KABUL (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday near a training facility of Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul.

A group of armed men seized a building under construction in a heavily populated area of the city before being killed by security forces, officials said. Aside from the attackers, no significant casualties were reported.

The Afshar area of Kabul where the attack occurred is close to a training facility of the National Directorate of Security, the main Afghan intelligence agency, as well as a private university.

Islamic State claimed responsibility in a statement on its Amaq news agency, in which it said two of its fighters had attacked an intelligence agency centre in Kabul.

The group, which first appeared in Afghanistan in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in Kabul over the past several months.

But much remains unknown about how it operates and many observers are sceptical about its ability to mount complex attacks on its own.