6 days ago
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul
#World News
July 31, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 6 days ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul

An Afghan police man covers himself as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017.Mohammad Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a suicide attack that targeted the Iraqi embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Amaq news agency reported.

Afghan security forces battled gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. They said the attackers appeared to have taken cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, from where smoke could be seen rising.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones

