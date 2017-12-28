FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack - online statement
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 28, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a day ago

Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack - online statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a suicide bomb attack carried out on Thursday on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring Shi‘ite cultural centre in Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency said in an online statement.

The suicide attack was carried out by one bomber wearing a vest and followed three other bomb blasts in the same area, the statement said.

The agency offered no evidence for the claim of responsibility for the attack, which killed dozens of people.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.