January 24, 2018 / 12:35 PM

Save the Children suspends programmes in Afghanistan after attack

KABUL (Reuters) - Save the Children closed its offices in Afghanistan and temporarily suspended operations on Wednesday following an attack on its office in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the international aid organisation said.

“In response to this, all of our programmes across Afghanistan have been temporarily suspended and our offices are closed,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement. “We remain committed to resuming our operations and lifesaving work as quickly as possible, as soon as we can be assured that it is safe to do so.”

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie

