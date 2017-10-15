FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan police seize truck bomb headed for Kabul
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 6 days ago

Afghan police seize truck bomb headed for Kabul

Mirwais Harooni

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Police seized a truck loaded with more than 2,500 kg of explosives as its driver tried to enter the Afghan capital on Sunday night, officials said.

Police manning a checkpoint attempted to stop a truck entering the city on Saturday night, only to have the driver try to escape, said Kabul police chief Salem Asas.

“Afghan National Police had prior information that a vehicle carrying explosives would enter the city,” he told reporters. “They ordered the driver to stop but he tried to escape and crashed.”

Hidden under tomatoes in the truck were thousands of kilograms of explosives, including ammonium nitrate as well as several military-grade bombs, Asas said.

Fears of another large attack have lingered after a massive truck bomb struck downtown Kabul in May, killing more than 150 people.

In many sections of the city, crews have erected barriers to prevent large trucks from entering certain roads, and officials are planning additional security measures around government ministries and international diplomatic and military compounds.

Writing by Josh Smith; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.