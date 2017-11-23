Three Georgian military personnel wounded in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - Three Georgian military personnel serving with the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan were lightly wounded when their vehicle was attacked near an airbase north of the capital Kabul, officials said.

None of their injuries was considered life-threatening, Resolute Support spokesman Capt. Tom Gresback said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“During a recent patrol south of Bagram Airfield yesterday afternoon, three Georgian service members suffered minor injuries when a motorcycle-borne IED (improvised explosive device) was detonated next to their patrol,” he said.

The attack came as NATO prepares to send more troops to Afghanistan to support a new U.S. strategy aimed at breaking the stalemate with the Taliban.

Georgia, one of the largest contributing nations to the 13,500-strong Resolute Support mission, has around 870 troops in Afghanistan, behind only Germany, Italy and the United States.

In August, a Georgian soldier was killed and six other coalition personnel were wounded in an attack on a convoy in Qarabagh district, the area in which Wednesday’s attack occurred.