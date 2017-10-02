FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark to send 55 soldiers to Kabul after deadly attack on convoy
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 2:31 PM / in 17 days

Denmark to send 55 soldiers to Kabul after deadly attack on convoy

Julie Astrid Thomsen

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark, part of the NATO-led military mission in Afghanistan, said Monday it will send an additional 55 soldiers to the country to boost security efforts after a car bomber attacked a Danish convoy last week.

The soldiers will assist the 97 Danish soldiers already in Afghanistan protecting advisers travelling to and from the Afghan military academy near Kabul, Denmark’s Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

“If the Afghan government loses control, Afghanistan will once again become a haven for terrorist groups and we risk another wave of refugees to Europe and Denmark,” Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said in a statement.

The 55 Danish soldiers will be stationed in Kabul at the beginning of 2018.

Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.