U.S. air strike causes casualties as Mattis visits Afghan capital
#World News
September 27, 2017

U.S. air strike causes casualties as Mattis visits Afghan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. air strike called in to suppress an attack in Kabul on Wednesday as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was visiting the Afghan capital caused a number of civilian casualties, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said.

The air strike was called in to support an Afghan Special Forces unit battling attackers who hit Kabul airport, but it suffered a missile malfunction, “causing several casualties”, the statement said. It gave no details.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens

