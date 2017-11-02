FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 5:48 PM / a day ago

At least 15 killed in Afghanistan tanker explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARIKAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and 27 wounded when fuel tankers exploded in the town of Charikar, northwest of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, destroying a nearby bus, residents and officials said.

An Afghan injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Parwan province, after fuel tankers exploded in the town of Charikar, Afghanistan November 2, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A security official said a sticky bomb destroyed two tankers, setting off an explosion that engulfed the bus, burning many passengers to death.

Waheeda Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the local governor, put the death toll at least 15, with 27 wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came a day after up to eight people were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul.

Reporting by Qiamuddin Shams; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
