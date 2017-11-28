Macron touts European initiative to evacuate Africans trapped in Libya

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would ask European leaders to help evacuate Africans in danger in Africa after reports appearing to show African migrants being traded there sparked an international outcry.

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore at Ouagadougou airport, Burkina Faso November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“I will propose that Africa and Europe come to the rescue of the people trapped in Libya, by bringing massive support to the evacuation of people in danger,” Macron said in a speech in Burkina Faso without giving further details.