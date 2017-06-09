FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ireland says AIB listing remains on track after UK election
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 9, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 2 months ago

Ireland says AIB listing remains on track after UK election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Allied Irish Bank Richard Pym speaks at the Allied Irish Bank Annual General Meeting in Dublin, Ireland April 27, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) (AIB) remains on track after neighbouring Britain's election and a price range will be issued in the next week or so, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Friday.

Dublin launched its long-awaited sale of a 25 percent stake in the state-owned lender on May 30 and Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the price could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party won a strong majority in Thursday's election.

"The transaction timetable was designed to cater for the UK election. We remain on track to issue a price range prospectus over the next week or so," the spokesman said in a statement after the Conservatives lost their majority.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.