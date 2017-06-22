Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out - bookrunner

A gardener mows the grass outside the headquarters of AIB in Dublin April 12, 2011.

LONDON (Reuters) - Orders below 4.40 euros (3.88 pounds) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.

On Wednesday the bookrunner further revised the price guidance for its stock market listing to between 4.30 euros to 4.50 euros with order books covered throughout the range.

The price range was narrowed to 4.20 euros to 4.60 euros on Tuesday when order books were covered in the upper half, indicating that the Irish government was set to net at least 3 billion euros from the sale of a 25 percent stake.