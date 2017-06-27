FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Shares in Allied Irish open above IPO price in market debut
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a month ago

Shares in Allied Irish open above IPO price in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief Executive Officer of Allied Irish Bank Bernard Byrne looks on at the Allied Irish Bank Annual General Meeting in Dublin, Ireland April 27, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Shares in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) (ALBK.I) (ALBK.L) opened over 8 percent higher in their market debut on Tuesday after the government sold a 25 percent stake in a 3 billion euro (£2.63 billion) listing.

Shares opened at 4.76 euros in Dublin, above the initial public offering (IPO) price of 4.40 euros. Shares also began trading in London where the deal was the biggest IPO by market capitalisation in almost six years.

The size of the IPO will rise to 28.75 percent if demand proves strong following the debut, after the government included a greenshoe, or over-allotment, option. The increase would add another 400 million euros to state coffers.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.