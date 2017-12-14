AIB CEO encourages Ireland to look at selling more shares now

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) on Thursday encouraged the government to look at selling down more of its 71 percent stake in the bank, following a 25 percent jump in the stock in the six months since its initial public offering.

A gardener mows the grass outside the headquarters of AIB on the day the bank announced it's results, in Dublin April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

“Since then, the stock has performed well and markets have performed well so my commentary would generally be these things come and go so if you have a market place that’s there, if you have a willing investor set that understand the story now, then it’s often opportune to take that when it’s there,” AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne told a parliamentary committee.

“As of close last night, the total value of cash received plus the 71 percent of the market value actually equates to the 20.8 billion euros (£18.4 billion)(the state invested in AIB). I can’t tell you what will happen next in terms of valuations, so I would encourage people to look at sell down at this point in time.”