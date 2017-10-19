FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports
October 19, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 2 days ago

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: German carrier Air Berlin aircrafts are pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

The British budget airline said in September it had bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business.

BZ and Bild, citing multiple people involved in the negotiations, reported an announcement would come Friday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet declined to comment.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin and Alistair Smout in London; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

