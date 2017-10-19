Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports

BERLIN (Reuters) - The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: German carrier Air Berlin aircrafts are pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

The British budget airline said in September it had bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business.

BZ and Bild, citing multiple people involved in the negotiations, reported an announcement would come Friday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet declined to comment.