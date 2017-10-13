FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
easyJet in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 8 days ago

easyJet in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany’s insolvent Air Berlin (AB1.DE) at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - An EasyJet aircraft is ready for take off at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

EasyJet said in September it had bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business.

“If agreement is reached, and subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the transaction would result in easyJet operating up to 25 A320 aircraft at Berlin Tegel Airport”, easyJet said in a statement.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline after Lufthansa, filed for bankruptcy in August after major shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew funding following years of losses.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.