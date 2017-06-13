FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German anti-trust commission chief rejects government aid for Air Berlin-Die Welt
June 13, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 2 months ago

German anti-trust commission chief rejects government aid for Air Berlin-Die Welt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany's anti-trust commission rejected government aid for troubled airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) in an interview in Germany's Die Welt newspaper to be published on Wednesday.

"We need opportunities in a market economy for new companies to get into the market. If a company does poorly, or its business model doesn't work, then the state should not keep it alive artificially," Achim Wambach told the newspaper.

Wambach said a takeover of Air Berlin by Lufthansa would raise competition concerns since they were the primary competitors on many routes, especially to and from Berlin. "If there is only one provider on certain routes, that would naturally have an effect on prices," he said.

(This story corrects spelling of official's last name to Wambach from Walbach.)

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Thomas Escritt

