Lufthansa agrees to buy parts of insolvent Air Berlin

FILE PHOTO - A Lufthansa airliner taxis next to the Air Berlin aircraft at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) agreed to buy parts of insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) for around 210 million euros (188.38 million pounds), Air Berlin said on Thursday.

The deal includes Air Berlin’s Austrian leisure travel airline Niki, its LG Walter regional airline and 20 further aircraft, its said in a statement, adding that the purchase price was subject to adjustments upon closing.

Negotiations with Britain’s easyJet (EZJ.L) and other bidders for other parts of the business are ongoing, Air Berlin said.