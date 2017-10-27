FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurowings wins pilot union backing to speed up hiring
#Business News
October 27, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Eurowings wins pilot union backing to speed up hiring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) budget unit Eurowings said on Friday it has reached a deal with pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit that will allow it to hire experienced new crew in Germany at short notice, such as from insolvent Air Berlin.

The logo of Lufthansa's low-cost brand Eurowings is seen at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Eurowings had already reached a similar deal with unions representing cabin crew staff that takes into account applicants’ previous experience.

While Lufthansa is taking on staff as part of a deal to buy Air Berlin units Niki and LGW, it needs around 240 new pilots for a further 24 aircraft. The Air Berlin deal will mainly be used to grow Eurowings.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
