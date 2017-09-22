FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German bridge loan for Air Berlin not yet exhausted - Economy Minister
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a month ago

German bridge loan for Air Berlin not yet exhausted - Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German carrier Air Berlin aircraft is pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) has not yet exhausted a 150 million euro (£132.71 million) bridge loan, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

The government agreed in mid-August to provide the loan to ensure that Air Berlin flights continue for a period of up to three months, to return holidaymakers to Germany and secure thousands of jobs.

Beate Baron, spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry, said the loan was being paid out in tranches according to demand.

“The credit has not been exhausted,” she told a regular government news conference, adding she could give no further details as to how much has already been disbursed.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.