Unacceptable for pilots to put Air Berlin fate at risk - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday it is “completely unacceptable” for pilots at Air Berlin (AB1.DE) to put the airline’s fate at risk by calling in sick in unusually high numbers.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, is set to be carved up, most likely among several buyers, with binding offers due this Friday.

“I think Air Berlin is in a decidedly difficult situation at the moment and the pilots, with their behaviour, are putting at risk a reasonable handover or sale. That is unacceptable,” Nahles told Reuters in a television interview.

“And I say, quite clearly: 8,000 employees depend on this company. They should not be taken hostage to serve the interests of some pilots.”