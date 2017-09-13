FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unacceptable for pilots to put Air Berlin fate at risk - minister
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a month ago

Unacceptable for pilots to put Air Berlin fate at risk - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Labour Minister Andrea Nahles reacts to questions of Reuters journalists in Berlin, Germany, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday it is “completely unacceptable” for pilots at Air Berlin (AB1.DE) to put the airline’s fate at risk by calling in sick in unusually high numbers.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, is set to be carved up, most likely among several buyers, with binding offers due this Friday.

“I think Air Berlin is in a decidedly difficult situation at the moment and the pilots, with their behaviour, are putting at risk a reasonable handover or sale. That is unacceptable,” Nahles told Reuters in a television interview.

“And I say, quite clearly: 8,000 employees depend on this company. They should not be taken hostage to serve the interests of some pilots.”

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.