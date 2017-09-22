FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin unit Niki says court rejects insolvency petition
September 22, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in a month

Air Berlin unit Niki says court rejects insolvency petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aircraft operated by German carrier Niki and Air Berlin sits on the tarmac of Berlin's Tegel airport, Germany, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) Austria-based unit Niki said a court has rejected an insolvency petition brought against it by an Austrian tour operator, adding that its flight operations are continuing.

“The Korneuburg regional court confirmed the legal opinion of Niki and has rejected the insolvency petition as unfounded,” Niki said in a statement on Friday.

Parent Air Berlin filed for insolvency in August, but Niki, which flies to tourist destinations from Germany and Austria, was not part of the insolvency proceedings.

The Austrian tour operator had applied for insolvency proceedings against Niki this week, saying it was owed money. Niki said it had paid all the bills owed.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

