2 months ago
Air Berlin sees Lufthansa as potential partner - CEO in Die Zeit
#Business News
June 7, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 2 months ago

Air Berlin sees Lufthansa as potential partner - CEO in Die Zeit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German carrier Air Berlin's aircrafts are pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2016.Axel Schmidt/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air Berlin (AB1.DE) is on the lookout for a partnership to help secure his company's long-term future and a pact with rival airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) among the options, Air Berlin's Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann told German paper Die Zeit.

"We need to find a partner in 2017, and Lufthansa is one of several possibilities," Winkelmann told the paper, adding that he is reviewing anything which helps to secure Air Berlin jobs in the long run.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

