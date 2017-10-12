Ryanair to refer Air Berlin/Lufthansa deal to EU Commission

FILE PHOTO: People walk to board a Ryanair flight at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, Britain, September 7, 2017. Picture taken September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) will refer rival Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) 210 million euro (188.38 million pounds)deal to buy large parts of insolvent Air Berlin (AB1.DE) - a process it has previously described as “a stitch-up” - to European Union competition authorities.

“We will be referring the matter to the EU competition authority in due course,” a Ryanair spokesman said in an emailed statement after the deal was announced, declining further comment.