Zeitfracht, Nayak poised to buy some Air Berlin assets - sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - A consortium of family-owned Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak is close to striking a deal to buy Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) cargo marketing platform and its maintenance business, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa airliner taxis next to the Air Berlin aircraft at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“They are on the home stretch,” one of the sources said.

A spokesman for Zeitfracht said that talks were promising and had reached an advanced stage. Air Berlin declined to comment.

Air Berlin, which has struggled to turn a profit over the last decade, filed for insolvency on Aug. 15. A government loan has kept its planes aloft while its administrator negotiated with prospective buyers for parts of the business.

Lufthansa has agreed to buy large parts of Air Berlin, but talks for its remaining assets are ongoing.