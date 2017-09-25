FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Securing jobs must be top priority for Air Berlin - German minister
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 24 days ago

Securing jobs must be top priority for Air Berlin - German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Economy Brigitte Zypries attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The top priority in negotiations to sell parts of insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and easyJet (EZJ.L) should be to secure as many jobs as possible, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Monday.

“Now begins the decisive phase of the negotiations, which must be quickly concluded in the interest of staff and passengers alike,” Zypries told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“The goal must be to keep as many jobs as possible and secure collective agreements as well as to develop the most important business parts of the company,” she added.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.