Air Berlin says easyJet interested in 27-30 planes
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 2:31 PM / in 24 days

Air Berlin says easyJet interested in 27-30 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet passenger aircraft makes its final approach for landing in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) is interested in picking up about 27-30 planes from insolvent Air Berlin (AB1.DE), an administrator for the German airline said on Monday.

Air Berlin creditors picked Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and easyJet as their two preferred bidders last week and the Air Berlin board of directors confirmed that choice on Monday.

Lufthansa is bidding for leisure unit Niki, regional airline LGW and 13 further A320 planes, administrator Frank Kebekus told journalists.

EasyJet is also interested in taking the crews and slots associated with the 27-30 planes, including a large share of Air Berlin’s slots and crews at Berlin Tegel airport, Air Berlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said. EasyJet currently flies from Schoenefeld airport in Berlin.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Arno Schuetze

