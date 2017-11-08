FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to rule on easyJet, Air Berlin deal by Dec. 12
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated a day ago

EU regulators to rule on easyJet, Air Berlin deal by Dec. 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will rule by Dec. 12 whether to allow British budget carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) to acquire parts of failed German airline Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE), the European Commission said on Wednesday.

EasyJet Commercial passenger aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

EasyJet filed for approval on Tuesday, according to the EU competition authority’s website. The regulator can either clear the deal with or without demanding concessions or open a full-scale investigation of about four months if it has major concerns.

The deal includes easyJet taking on some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport in the German capital, covering leases for up to 23 A320 aircraft and around 1,000 of its pilots and cabin crew.

The Commission is also reviewing Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) planned purchase of other parts of Air Berlin, with a decision due by Dec. 7. Lufthansa is expected to offer concessions, with the decision then likely to be extended by 10 working days.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
