December 15, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

EasyJet confirms stakes in Air Berlin assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s budget airline easyJet Plc (EZJ.L) confirmed on Friday that it partly acquired Air Berlin Plc’s (AB1.DE) operations at Berlin Tegel Airport.

FILE PHOTO - EasyJet passengers wait at Nice Cote d'Azur airport as most of the flights are cancelled due to a storm in Nice, France, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The 40 million euro (£35.3 million) deal includes some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport, leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and about 1,000 of Air Berlin’s pilots and cabin crew. It will make easyJet the largest carrier in the German capital.

    The airline currently flies from Berlin Schoenefeld airport to destinations outside Germany. The deal will allow it to move into the larger inner-city Tegel airport.

    The British company was expected to confirm the acquisition after it gained unconditional EU antitrust approval earlier this week.

    Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

    Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio
