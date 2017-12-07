British Airways no longer interested in Air Berlin's Niki - source

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Airways is no longer interested in stepping in with an offer for the Niki unit of insolvent Air Berlin, should a planned sale to Lufthansa not be approved, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

British Airways, owned by IAG, had also bid for Niki, but lost out to Lufthansa and a report last week said it had restated its interest after the European Commission signalled concerns over the Lufthansa deal.

However, IAG has now dropped out, because a deal is no longer attractive, the person said.

IAG and Air Berlin declined to comment.