British Airways no longer interested in Air Berlin's Niki - source
December 7, 2017 / 2:19 PM / a day ago

British Airways no longer interested in Air Berlin's Niki - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Airways is no longer interested in stepping in with an offer for the Niki unit of insolvent Air Berlin, should a planned sale to Lufthansa not be approved, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

British Airways' Airbus A380 arrives at a hanger after landing at Heathrow airport in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

British Airways, owned by IAG, had also bid for Niki, but lost out to Lufthansa and a report last week said it had restated its interest after the European Commission signalled concerns over the Lufthansa deal.

However, IAG has now dropped out, because a deal is no longer attractive, the person said.

IAG and Air Berlin declined to comment.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer, additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London, writing by Victoria Bryan

