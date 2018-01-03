FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin sells subsidiary Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 3, 2018 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

Air Berlin sells subsidiary Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Collapsed German airline Air Berlin said on Wednesday it had sold its subsidiary Air Berlin Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook Group Airlines PLC (TCG.L), continuing the carve-up of its business.

FILE PHOTO: An Air Berlin sign is seen at an Air Berlin storage hall in Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Thomas Cook said the acquisition would give its airline Condor further options for growth, consistent with its plans to grow capacity in the German market to meet increased demand experienced in recent months.

    Neither company said how much Thomas Cook was paying, but a person familiar with the deal said the purchase price was a medium single-digit million euro amount.

    Air Berlin, which filed for insolvency in August, has already sold major parts of its assets to German flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Britain’s easyJet (EZJ.L).

    Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.