FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria says in talks with all parties over Niki
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

Austria says in talks with all parties over Niki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is in talks with all parties involved in the insolvency of Air Berlin (AB1.DE) unit Niki but will not comment further on those discussions for the time being, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

A couple stand near an empty Niki customer care desk at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Clara Margais

    The administrator of Niki said on Tuesday he would press ahead with an agreed sale of the insolvent Austrian airline to British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) after a German court ruling fanned concern that the deal could unravel.

    “Yes we are in talks with the various players but we will definitely deepen these discussions before we comment to the media,” Kurz told a news conference, adding that Austria was interested in securing jobs in Austria and providing clarity for the airline’s staff quickly.

    Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.