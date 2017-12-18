Bids for insolvent airline Niki due by Thursday - administrator

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bidders for insolvent airline Niki have until Thursday to submit their offers for the Austrian unit of collapsed Air Berlin, its administrator said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Trustee of insolvent German airline Air Berlin Lucas Floether speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

“None of the possible buyers have presented a binding, fully financed offer, but there are indications of interest,” Lucas Floether told German news agency DPA.

“We have set a deadline for binding offers for midday on Thursday,” he said, while declining to provide details on the bidders.

Niki filed for insolvency last week after Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) scrapped plans to buy its business, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

Founder and former Formula One champion Niki Lauda, as well as tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) and Irish budget carrier Ryanair (RYA.I), have expressed an interest in taking over Niki.