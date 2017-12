FRANKFURT (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) is negotiating exclusively with Niki’s insolvency administrator to take over the collapsed Austrian airline, a source close to the process said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an empty Niki customer care desk at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Clara Margais

“IAG is the last remaining bidder and is still negotiating now,” the person said, adding that the company had put in the highest offer - a double-digit million-euro amount.