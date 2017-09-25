FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France KLM to launch Brazil hub, sees signs of recovery
September 25, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 23 days

Air France KLM to launch Brazil hub, sees signs of recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aircraft of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen reflected in a building mirror as it departs from Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Air France KLM SA has teamed up with peer Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA to launch a hub in Brazil’s northeastern region, as signs of a recovery in travel demand in the South American country are gradually materializing.

Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) and Gol (GOLL4.SA) said the new hub will be located in the city of Fortaleza, from where the French-Dutch giant carrier will operate five flights a week, executives said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

