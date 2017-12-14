FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 7:45 AM / a day ago

No plan for strategic cooperation with Japanese airlines - Air France-KLM executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Air France-KLM SA (AIRF.PA) has no plans to develop strategic cooperation with airlines in Japan, a senior airline executive told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, poses for photos with a KLM cabin attendant after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

    Code sharing with Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) was suspended in 2015.

    The Franco-Dutch airline said it plans to increase flight capacity to Japan by 18 percent next year as demand to Europe gradually recovers after the slump caused by a series of terror attacks and with more buoyant economies in Japan and Europe.

    Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
