Air France-KLM to present five-year strategic plan in June - CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) will present a new five-year strategic plan in June, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Wednesday.

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac attends a news conference in Paris, France January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“This new mid-term plan will be coordinated with the strategic plans of both companies,” Janaillac said in a new year’s address to journalists.

“It will allow us to maintain the ambition in (current plan) Trust Together by setting precise targets to improve our competitiveness and profitability,” he said.

Air France-KLM, which will publish its 2017 results on Feb. 16, improved its performance last year, notably due to its freight business, Janaillac said without elaborating.