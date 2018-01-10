FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France-KLM to present five-year strategic plan in June - CEO
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 7:21 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Air France-KLM to present five-year strategic plan in June - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) will present a new five-year strategic plan in June, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Wednesday.

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac attends a news conference in Paris, France January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“This new mid-term plan will be coordinated with the strategic plans of both companies,” Janaillac said in a new year’s address to journalists.

    “It will allow us to maintain the ambition in (current plan) Trust Together by setting precise targets to improve our competitiveness and profitability,” he said.

    Air France-KLM, which will publish its 2017 results on Feb. 16, improved its performance last year, notably due to its freight business, Janaillac said without elaborating.

    Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.