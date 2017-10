PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to stage the maiden flight of an upgraded version of its best-selling A330 wide-body jet on Thursday Oct 19, the planemaker said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The planned debut of the A330neo is subject to weather conditions.