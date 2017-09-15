FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls fixes Airbus A350-1000 engine glitch after test delay
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 15, 2017 / 3:25 PM / a month ago

Rolls fixes Airbus A350-1000 engine glitch after test delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Airbus A350-1000 is taking part in a flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is set to start long-distance trials for its newest passenger plane after engine maker Rolls-Royce fixed a problem that had disrupted flight testing, the companies said on Friday.

An Asian tour designed to test reliability of the A350-1000 was postponed after engineers discovered a problem with its Trent XWB-97 engines, Challenges magazine reported last month.

Two people familiar with the issue said the problem affected a part attached to the combustor inside the engine, the most powerful powerplant developed by the UK engine maker.

“We are working closely with Airbus to support their plans to begin functional and reliability testing in the coming weeks, having addressed a quality finding in an engine component,” a Rolls-Royce spokesman said.

An Airbus spokeswoman said it was still on schedule to win safety certification in the fourth quarter.

The so-called route-proving tests mimic airline operations and are designed to put the 366-seat aircraft through its paces on the long-haul trips for which it is designed.

The first delivery to inaugural customer Qatar Airways is scheduled before the end of the year.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.