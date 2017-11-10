FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ministerial meeting on Airbus A400M delayed to February
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ministerial meeting on Airbus A400M delayed to February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO buyer nations for the European A400M military transport plane have postponed a ministerial meeting on the troubled programme for three months until February, said two sources familiar with the 20 billion euro (17.69 billion pounds) project.

An aerial view of an Airbus A400M aircraft during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Ministers had planned to meet in London in mid-November to discuss a potential reset after Airbus (AIR.PA) sought relief from heavy fines incurred due to technical snags and delays.

Airbus took a writedown of 1.2 billion euros on the programme in February and warned of “significant risks ahead”.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Tim Hepher and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.