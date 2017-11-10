Ministerial meeting on Airbus A400M delayed to February

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO buyer nations for the European A400M military transport plane have postponed a ministerial meeting on the troubled programme for three months until February, said two sources familiar with the 20 billion euro (17.69 billion pounds) project.

An aerial view of an Airbus A400M aircraft during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Ministers had planned to meet in London in mid-November to discuss a potential reset after Airbus (AIR.PA) sought relief from heavy fines incurred due to technical snags and delays.

Airbus took a writedown of 1.2 billion euros on the programme in February and warned of “significant risks ahead”.