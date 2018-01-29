FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 1:50 PM / 2 days ago

NATO buyer nations to meet on A400M on February 5 - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO buyer nations will meet in London on Feb. 5 to discuss the A400M military transport aircraft programme amid a drive by manufacturer Airbus (AIR.PA) to win relief from heavy fines over technical snags and delays, sources familiar with the meeting said.

The meeting was scheduled for mid-November but postponed to February.

Airbus took a writedown of 1.2 billion euros on the programme one year ago, warning of “significant risks ahead”. The company declined comment on next week’s meeting.

It has been in talks with officials from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey and the UK about the way forward.

Pan-European purchasing agency OCCAR, which oversees Europe’s largest defence project on behalf of the seven core buyer nations, will also participate in the meeting.

    Germany, the largest A400M buyer, remains in protracted talks about forming a new coalition government. Berlin has been seen as the buyer most opposed to a new A400M bailout.

    Airbus received a 3.5 billion euro bailout from the seven nations in 2010.

    Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jason Neely

